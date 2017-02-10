With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home
"We are encouraging community members who have family members with visas to expedite their travel to the United States of America immediately," Walid said. A federal appeals panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling against an executive order by President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Liar watch
|5,612
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|MSMAYHEM
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC