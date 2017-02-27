Williamston Theatre Presents A Michig...

Williamston Theatre Presents A Michigan Premiere Of Orwell's 1984

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Mid-Michigan's award winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, takes a turn at classic literate with the Michigan Premiere of 1984 by George Orwell, adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at Noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 hr MANCHILD TRUMP 6,127
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 11 hr Faith 12
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Sun spud 12
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 25 Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC