Will there be chaos in Congress during Trump's first speech?
The House sergeant-at-arms will stand at the rear of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night and announce the arrival of Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress by intoning: "Mister Speaker, the President of the United States" just like always. Trump will stride down the centre aisle to lusty cheers and hearty handshakes from his Republican supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,100
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Sun
|spud
|12
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Sat
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|4
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|Feb 24
|Faith
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC