Why does Michigan have a Thumb?

Why does Michigan have a Thumb?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Model D

Cranbrook Institute of Science , the Great Lakes basins and Michigan's shape, including the Thumb, were the result of fractures in the bedrock and ice age scouring of the bedrock layers by multiple advances of continental glaciers at least six during the last 780,000 years of the Ice Age. The gently folded rock layers of the entire Lower Peninsula are technically a structural basin, comparable to a series of nested mixing bowls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 13 min MANCHILD TRUMP 5,482
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 3 hr yep 3
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Feb 10 Anonymous 103
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Feb 8 Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Iran
  3. Toyota
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC