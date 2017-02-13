Why does Michigan have a Thumb?

Cranbrook Institute of Science , the Great Lakes basins and Michigan's shape, including the Thumb, were the result of fractures in the bedrock and ice age scouring of the bedrock layers by multiple advances of continental glaciers at least six during the last 780,000 years of the Ice Age. The gently folded rock layers of the entire Lower Peninsula are technically a structural basin, comparable to a series of nested mixing bowls.

