West Michigan Younker's ask local artists for submissions in new initiative

A group of West Michigan Younker's stores is tapping into the art scene in new displays that showcase local art. Bon-Ton Stores, the parent company of Younker's, launched its "Close to Home" in-store shops in three West Michigan locations - Holland, Muskegon and Grandville - in November of last year.

