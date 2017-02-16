West Michigan Younker's ask local artists for submissions in new initiative
A group of West Michigan Younker's stores is tapping into the art scene in new displays that showcase local art. Bon-Ton Stores, the parent company of Younker's, launched its "Close to Home" in-store shops in three West Michigan locations - Holland, Muskegon and Grandville - in November of last year.
