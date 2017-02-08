West Michigan Golf Show offers opport...

West Michigan Golf Show offers opportunities for instruction, prizes and deals

The on-again, off-again winter weather residents of Michigan are experiencing may have them dreaming of fairways and foot-long putts. The 29th annual event Feb. 10-12 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids will offer hundreds of exhibits featuring merchandise, resorts, courses and new clubs to try out as well as seminars from some of the best golf minds in the country.

