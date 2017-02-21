West Michigan constituents invited to town halls with their congressmen
Some Michigan members of Congress have been criticized lately for avoiding constituents. But two Republican congressmen from West Michigan are hosting in-person events over the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|jonjedi
|5,800
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Dances With Women
|8
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|4 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|5
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|8 hr
|lol
|8
|On national reading and math test, Michigan onl...
|20 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|10 Words Most Michiganders Don't Say Correctly ...
|20 hr
|Faith
|1
|MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part ov...
|21 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC