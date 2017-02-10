Warm weather putting winter tourism a...

Warm weather putting winter tourism at risk in Michigan

Unusually warm temperatures throughout the state, including record highs in certain areas over the weekend, have led tourism experts and representatives to question whether enough snow will stay on the ground to support outdoor activities. Bill Manson is the executive director of the Michigan Snowmobile Association, a large organization of registered riders throughout the state.

