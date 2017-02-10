Want to be a Bronco? Try out for the Western Michigan football team
Feel like you can throw a football a quarter mile or over a mountain? Do you have speed to spare and hands as soft as pillows? First off, you need to be a full time student at Western Michigan University, and you'll need to prove it with a current class schedule. Next up you'll need to take along photo identification, proof of insurance as well as proof of a current physical, including sickle cell testing from a physician in the past six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|22 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|5,740
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|1 hr
|Faith
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|1 hr
|Faith
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|14 hr
|Faith
|4
|Michigan government report cites racism in Flin...
|14 hr
|Faith
|5
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Faith
|7
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|20 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC