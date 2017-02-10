Want to be a Bronco? Try out for the ...

Want to be a Bronco? Try out for the Western Michigan football team

Feel like you can throw a football a quarter mile or over a mountain? Do you have speed to spare and hands as soft as pillows? First off, you need to be a full time student at Western Michigan University, and you'll need to prove it with a current class schedule. Next up you'll need to take along photo identification, proof of insurance as well as proof of a current physical, including sickle cell testing from a physician in the past six months.

