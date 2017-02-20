Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embraces town halls

A Michigan congressman is embracing the town halls that many of his Republican counterparts have avoided as people lash out at President Donald Trump's early actions and the planned repeal of the federal health care law. "It's my duty to be here," Rep. Justin Amash, 36, said Thursday after taking pointed questions for 90 minutes during a raucous session inside a gymnasium in Battle Creek, 110 miles west of Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.