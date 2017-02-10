Two dead in house fire across from No...

Two dead in house fire across from Northern Michigan fire station

12 hrs ago

Two people;were found dead inside of a home that burned early Saturday, just a short distance from the Leelanau Township Fire Department station in Northport.

