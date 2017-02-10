Two dead in house fire across from Northern Michigan fire station
Two people;were found dead inside of a home that burned early Saturday, just a short distance from the Leelanau Township Fire Department station in Northport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|Grumpy
|5,618
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|MSMAYHEM
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC