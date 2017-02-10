Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos
There are 4 comments on the Michigan Radio story from 4 hrs ago, titled Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:
A large crowd filled Saginaw's La Union Civica Mexicana to discuss the Trump administration's plans to expand deportation of undocumented immigrants. The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.
#1 5 hrs ago
Niccccce
#3 4 hrs ago
What are Mexicans doing up here anyhow? Can they even survive our winters? You'd think they'd be in Arizona or Texas.
Anyhow, is ICE rounding up Arabs and Albanians too? That'd help.
#4 19 min ago
Enforcing US immigration laws causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos.
Then go back to Latinostan!
I'am loving it!!!
#5 16 min ago
Rounding up all illegal aliens!
Mexicans think the more space they put between them and the border the safer they are. Now if they drink in the winter to keep themselves warm and drive they will be deported. At least the weather will be nicer.
