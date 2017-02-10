There are on the Michigan Radio story from 4 hrs ago, titled Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:

A large crowd filled Saginaw's La Union Civica Mexicana to discuss the Trump administration's plans to expand deportation of undocumented immigrants. The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Michigan Radio.