There are 4 comments on the Michigan Radio story from 4 hrs ago, titled Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:

A large crowd filled Saginaw's La Union Civica Mexicana to discuss the Trump administration's plans to expand deportation of undocumented immigrants. The new guidelines under President Donald Trump call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged or suspected of a crime, which could include traffic infractions.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Niccccce

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#3 4 hrs ago
What are Mexicans doing up here anyhow? Can they even survive our winters? You'd think they'd be in Arizona or Texas.

Anyhow, is ICE rounding up Arabs and Albanians too? That'd help.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,361

Las Vegas, NV

#4 19 min ago
Enforcing US immigration laws causing fear, anxiety among Michigan Latinos.

Then go back to Latinostan!

I'am loving it!!!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,361

Las Vegas, NV

#5 16 min ago
Faith wrote:
What are Mexicans doing up here anyhow? Can they even survive our winters? You'd think they'd be in Arizona or Texas.

Anyhow, is ICE rounding up Arabs and Albanians too? That'd help.
Rounding up all illegal aliens!

Mexicans think the more space they put between them and the border the safer they are. Now if they drink in the winter to keep themselves warm and drive they will be deported. At least the weather will be nicer.
