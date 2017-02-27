Tornado possibility turns to snowstorm as storm shifts through Great Lakes region
The tornado forecast for tonight and early Wednesday morning shows far southern Lower in the chance of a tornado. A storm carrying spring severe weather on its south side and winter weather on its north side will slide through Michigan and the Great Lakes states.
