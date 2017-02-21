This could be the warmest February on recordSunday, February 26GRAND...
It should come as no surprise that this past month featured abnormally mild weather in the area, in fact one area forecaster says it's on track to becoming the warmest February on record in West Michigan. Meteorologist T.J. Turnage at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says there were only two other recorded February's that come close in the past century.
