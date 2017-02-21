Theatre NOVA Sets 2017-18 'Super Season' of Michigan & World Premieres
Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's only resident nonprofit professional theater, is thrilled to announce its 2017-2018 Super Season of Michigan and World Premieres. Proud to produce the best shows at the best prices in Michigan, Theatre NOVA offers a new subscription program replacing its member-based admissions as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price.
