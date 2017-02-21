The Latest: Army Corps to close land where protesters camped
Some nonprofit groups working on behalf of Muslim and Arab communities in the U.S. are rejecting federal grants in response to President Donald Trump's actions. President Donald Trump is rattling U.S. relations with friends and foes alike with a series of aggressive moves that have alarmed even members of Trump's party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|berklee
|5,182
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Fri
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC