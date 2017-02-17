Ten Words That Most Michiganders Say Incorrectly [VIDEO]
I don't think it's because I don't know how to pronounce them properly, I really think it's more of it being just the way we talk. Being on the air now, I am programmed to think about the proper pronunciation of different words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|jonjedi
|5,744
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|7 hr
|Faith
|1
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC