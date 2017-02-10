Ten cool things at the West Michigan Golf Show
The West Michigan Golf Show is in town at DeVos Place through Sunday, and we've collected 10 of the coolest things to check out at the show. Show hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|Girly8906
|5,597
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|MSMAYHEM
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC