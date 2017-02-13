Teachers' game of 'marry, kill' cause...

Teachers' game of 'marry, kill' causes outrage

Several teachers in southwest Michigan are in trouble this morning after they were caught on camera playing a very inappropriate game about students, according to WZZM, our ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids. It's a game where you name three people -- and pick which one you'd marry, kill or have sex with.

