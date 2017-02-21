TE Devin Asiasi is transferring from Michigan
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Asiasi's decision Tuesday night in Ann Arbor. He did not offer many specifics, though he did say the former Wolverine leaves the program in solid standing.
