Students Raise $25,000 for St. Jude's Hospital

After experiencing intense chest pains and bronchitis-like symptoms outside Anspach Hall, Katelyn Massaria found herself taken to McLaren Central Michigan Hospital by ambulance. On October 4, the Lexington junior was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma -- a softball-sized tumor was discovered compressing her airway.

