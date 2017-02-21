There are on the Michigan Radio story from 14 hrs ago, titled State, hunters stepping up efforts to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:

It's been nearly a year since the state of Michigan approved year-round and nighttime hunting for coyotes. But how effective has that change in hunting policy been, and how has it impacted the state's coyote population? Adam Bump from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources joined Stateside to help us understand why the change was made last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Michigan Radio.