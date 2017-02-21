State, hunters stepping up efforts to...

State, hunters stepping up efforts to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population

There are 7 comments on the Michigan Radio story from 14 hrs ago, titled State, hunters stepping up efforts to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:

It's been nearly a year since the state of Michigan approved year-round and nighttime hunting for coyotes. But how effective has that change in hunting policy been, and how has it impacted the state's coyote population? Adam Bump from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources joined Stateside to help us understand why the change was made last year.

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#1 1 hr ago
They're "stepping up"?

They are a bunch of perverse little fiends that get off shooting animals because they feel so utterly powerless and impotent in their depressing, dead-end lives.

I guess by killing dogs and then acting like they are doing the rest of us a favor, they think it will somehow obscure they sick penchant.

You have to be a nutless bag of sht to shoot coyotes.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,782

Dump American Eagle

#2 1 hr ago
Faith wrote:
They're "stepping up"?

They are a bunch of perverse little fiends that get off shooting animals because they feel so utterly powerless and impotent in their depressing, dead-end lives.

I guess by killing dogs and then acting like they are doing the rest of us a favor, they think it will somehow obscure they sick penchant.

You have to be a nutless bag of sht to shoot coyotes.
Idiot seems to say it all.....

`Nuff said......
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#3 1 hr ago
okimar wrote:
Idiot seems to say it all.....

`Nuff said......
Dork only begins to say it, peanut dck.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,782

Dump American Eagle

#4 43 min ago
Faith wrote:
Dork only begins to say it, peanut dck.
Sorry..... Let me elaborate.

From your initial post I saw what little you truly know about Nature,the outdoors and the circle of life as Nature designed it. You let your Bambi watching consciousness decide your feelings and give voice to your unenlightened opinion on how predators need to be managed for the betterment of ALL wild life. Since it is apparent your experience with wild life is limited to feeding pigeons and squirrels in the park and refilling your bird feeder in the yard perhaps you'd best refrain from exposing your ignorance in such matters of predator depradation control and leave such matters to those of us who have made a life long study and practice of it.
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#5 28 min ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Sorry..... Let me elaborate.

From your initial post I saw what little you truly know about Nature,the outdoors and the circle of life as Nature designed it. You let your Bambi watching consciousness decide your feelings and give voice to your unenlightened opinion on how predators need to be managed for the betterment of ALL wild life. Since it is apparent your experience with wild life is limited to feeding pigeons and squirrels in the park and refilling your bird feeder in the yard perhaps you'd best refrain from exposing your ignorance in such matters of predator depradation control and leave such matters to those of us who have made a life long study and practice of it.
I know more about nature than you, Skippy. I live on a farm and have a degree in natural science. When I see fat drunken oafs who get their microscopic rocks off killing animals....and then trying to pretend that they are doing so for the good of the environment...and not to satiate their perverse Vietnam fantasies, I call bullsht.

If they just admitted they were a bunch of limp-dck losers with fat w'hore wives and dead-end jobs, I'd at least give them credit for being honest.

Dip sht.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,782

Dump American Eagle

#6 15 min ago
Faith wrote:
I know more about nature than you, Skippy. I live on a farm and have a degree in natural science. When I see fat drunken oafs who get their microscopic rocks off killing animals....and then trying to pretend that they are doing so for the good of the environment...and not to satiate their perverse Vietnam fantasies, I call bullsht.

If they just admitted they were a bunch of limp-dck losers with fat w'hore wives and dead-end jobs, I'd at least give them credit for being honest.

Dip sht.
OMG!!!! ANOTHER libhole topix expert with countless degrees in whatever topic is being discussed.... I guess if I suggested you f**ked sheep for a hobby you'd post that you had a degree in Animal Husbandry.......
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#7 4 min ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>OMG!!!! ANOTHER libhole topix expert with countless degrees in whatever topic is being discussed.... I guess if I suggested you f**ked sheep for a hobby you'd post that you had a degree in Animal Husbandry.......
I'm sure I know more about coyotes in Michigan than you do, jag off. And if you think I'm liberal, guess again. I just don't like brain-dead hillbillies with no nuts.
