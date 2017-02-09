State defends plan placing 38 Michigan schools at risk of closure
Michigan School Reform Officer Natasha Baker on Thursday defended how her office has carried out a plan to possibly close 38 schools across the state, saying the intention has "not been to alarm folks." Rather, she told members of the Senate Education Committee, the SRO has attempted to be transparent by informing parents that closures are under consideration and that better educational options are available elsewhere.
