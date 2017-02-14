Spring Weight Restrictions On Michiga...

Spring Weight Restrictions On Michigan Roads HOLLAND, MI (WHTC) -...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Ottawa County Road Commission says weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways effective at noon Friday. Restrictions are from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state line north to and including the entire stretch of I-196 in Allegan County at the US-31 junction in Holland, east to and including M-6, east to and including I-96, east to and including I-69 from Lansing to Port Huron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 hr True Judgment 5,501
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 8 hr ThomasA 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Feb 10 Anonymous 103
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Feb 8 Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC