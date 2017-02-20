Southeast Michigan under severe thunderstorm warning with 60 mph wind gusts
Wayne County, and northern Monroe, and southern Macomb counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. " Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and large hail greater than 1 inch," the National Weather Service advised. "In isolated tornado remains possible."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|6,043
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|6 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Fri
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|9
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|Fri
|Faith
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC