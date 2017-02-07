'Snow Wolf' throws snow 175 feet in v...

'Snow Wolf' throws snow 175 feet in video shared by Michigan airport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A video shared on the Grand Rapids airport's Facebook page provides proof of that. The video posted on Feb. 1 has been shared 3,340 times and has more than 268,000 views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr RIP 5,429
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) 9 hr Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
News Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa... Jan 25 Faith 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC