See average federal tax refund for fi...

See average federal tax refund for filers in your Michigan ZIP Code

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

About three-fourths of Michiganders who filed a 2014 federal tax return received a refund, according to Internal Revenue Service data. Michiganders got an average refund of $2,711 on their 2014 federal tax return, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min MANCHILD TRUMP 5,918
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Sat Faith 1
Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Feb 10 Anonymous 103
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC