Search panel recommends three finalists for UMass-Dartmouth chancellor

2 hrs ago

A search committee on Wednesday recommended three finalists to become the next chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, tapping a Worcester college president along with officials from universities in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The finalists are Becker College President Robert Johnson; James Lentini, the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.; and Philip Way, the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

