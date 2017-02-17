School budget: more for at-risk, less for cyber/private kids
Faced with discouraging test scores, Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a shift so much more state money is spent on academically at-risk students and less goes toward educating private and home-schooled students or those attending online charter schools. He also wants to continue closing the gap between Michigan's lower- and higher-funded districts - to $668 per pupil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|Grumpy
|5,885
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC