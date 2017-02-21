Saginaw Fire Department may lose 13 f...

Saginaw Fire Department may lose 13 fire fighters if they don't get SAFER Grant

The Saginaw Fire Department needs its application for a yearly $800,000 FEMA grant approved in order to keep 13 fire fighters on the job. The Saginaw Fire Department needs its application for a yearly $800,000 FEMA grant approved in order to keep 13 fire fighters on the job.

