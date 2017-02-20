Reports: Central Michigan athletic di...

Reports: Central Michigan athletic director Dave Heeke to take same job at Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hustle Belt

Dave Heeke, who has been athletic director at Central Michigan since 2006, is reportedly set to take the same position at the University of Arizona, according to the Detroit Free Press . Heeke's previous experience includes 18 years in various administrative positions at Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hustle Belt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 22 min Truth hurts 6,047
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... 4 hr spud 12
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 19 hr Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Fri Faith Michigan 4
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Fri Faith 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC