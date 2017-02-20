Reports: Central Michigan athletic director Dave Heeke to take same job at Arizona
Dave Heeke, who has been athletic director at Central Michigan since 2006, is reportedly set to take the same position at the University of Arizona, according to the Detroit Free Press . Heeke's previous experience includes 18 years in various administrative positions at Oregon.
