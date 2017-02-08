Rep. Huizenga apologizes for phone gl...

Rep. Huizenga apologizes for phone glitch, constituents demand in-person town hall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is apologizing for phone glitches that kept callers from participating in two town hall meetings he had with constituents by conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The problem was apparently tied to people using cell phone rather than land lines, Huizenga said in a message put on his Facebook page . He faced sharp criticism for this in an age when most people use cell phones rather than the older technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Frank 5,476
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... 20 hr Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Wed Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC