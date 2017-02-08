Rep. Huizenga apologizes for phone glitch, constituents demand in-person town hall

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is apologizing for phone glitches that kept callers from participating in two town hall meetings he had with constituents by conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The problem was apparently tied to people using cell phone rather than land lines, Huizenga said in a message put on his Facebook page . He faced sharp criticism for this in an age when most people use cell phones rather than the older technology.

