Refugees in Southeast Michigan ask Trump to reconsider immigrant ban
They want to build a better life for their families in a free country. They want to feel safe from violence in the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|18 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|5,133
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|5 hr
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC