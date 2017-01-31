Refugee family reunited in West Michi...

Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after more than two years apart

There are 1 comment on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from Wednesday, titled Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after more than two years apart. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:

CASCADE TWP., Mich-- After more than two years apart, a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was reunited in Kent County. Chantal Nyiranziza was joined by her 5-year-old son and several relatives at the Ford Airport, where they welcomed Chantel's husband, Modeste Irakiza to America.

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

5,328

Michigan

#1 6 hrs ago
Do any of these beggars have jobs? Or are We The People supporting them?
