Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after more than two years apart
CASCADE TWP., Mich-- After more than two years apart, a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was reunited in Kent County. Chantal Nyiranziza was joined by her 5-year-old son and several relatives at the Ford Airport, where they welcomed Chantel's husband, Modeste Irakiza to America.
