Quick thoughts on Marc Loving, Ohio State's defense after Buckeyes' 70-66 win over Michigan
Ohio State played arguably its best defensive game of Big Ten play, and it ironically came against arguably the best offensive team in the conference. The Buckeyes got a 70-66 win at Michigan on Saturday night , one of their rare full-game efforts that ended with them holding off a late Wolverines charge in the final two minutes.
