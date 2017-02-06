Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee 'Glorious' End To Night One In Detroit

Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee 'Glor...

On Friday night, Chicago rockers Umphrey's McGee played the first of two shows at The Fillmore Detroit to bring a short run through Michigan to a close. Umphrey's has teamed with TourGigs to share professionally-shot video of their encore from Friday in Detroit Rock City.

