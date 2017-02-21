Plane connected to Mark Wahlberg land...

Plane connected to Mark Wahlberg lands in West Michigan, raises questions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

A private jet connected to Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is parked at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids. But there's still a mystery: why? The plane is registered to Music For the People, Inc., which is a production company tied to Wahlberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 18 min jonjedi 5,739
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 2 hr Faith 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... 2 hr Faith 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 15 hr Faith 4
News Michigan government report cites racism in Flin... 16 hr Faith 5
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 16 hr Faith 7
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... 21 hr Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC