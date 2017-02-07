Pence May Have to Break Tie in Betsy ...

Pence May Have to Break Tie in Betsy DeVos Confirmation Vote Tuesday

If the vote does split evenly, Pence, using his authority as president of the Senate, will have to break the impasse, which would represent the first time the vice president will have broken a tie to confirm a presidential nominee. The day before the vote, Democrats staged a 24-hour marathon of speeches, in which more than 30 lawmakers came to the floor to urge at least one additional Republican to vote against DeVos and block her confirmation.

