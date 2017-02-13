Parents outraged by video of Bangor School staff making vulgar comments about students
A West Michigan community is furious after a video surfaced online allegedly showing teachers and school staff members playing an inappropriate game at a local bar. The game asks the players to name three people they would marry, have intimate relations with or kill.
