There are on the Michigan Radio story from 7 hrs ago, titled On national reading and math test, Michigan only state where students have not improved. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:

Are Michigan's schools improving? According to a new analysis of national testing data, the answer is a clear "no." The report , authored by University of Michigan professor Brian A. Jacob , looked at the scores of 4th- and 8th-grade students on the National Assessment of Educational Progress .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Michigan Radio.