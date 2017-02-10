On national reading and math test, Michigan only state where students have not improved
There are 1 comment on the Michigan Radio story from 7 hrs ago, titled On national reading and math test, Michigan only state where students have not improved.
Are Michigan's schools improving? According to a new analysis of national testing data, the answer is a clear "no." The report , authored by University of Michigan professor Brian A. Jacob , looked at the scores of 4th- and 8th-grade students on the National Assessment of Educational Progress .
“Gas The Refugees”
Michigan
Why? Because Flint and Detroit drag down the averages.....Something all of us are aware of.
