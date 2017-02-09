No. 21 Michigan women down Purdue 72-...

No. 21 Michigan women down Purdue 72-62 on Gondrezicka s 25

Kysre Gondrezick hit four 3-pointers and scored 10 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Hallie Thome added 15 points with two steals and two blocks, and No. 21 Michigan steadily pulled away from Purdue to win 72-62 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory.

