No. 21 Michigan women down Purdue 72-62 on Gondrezicka s 25
Kysre Gondrezick hit four 3-pointers and scored 10 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Hallie Thome added 15 points with two steals and two blocks, and No. 21 Michigan steadily pulled away from Purdue to win 72-62 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory.
