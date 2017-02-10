News 17 mins ago 4:27 p.m.Man witness...

News 17 mins ago 4:27 p.m.Man witnessing assault in Michigan shoots attacker

A 29-year-old man accused of attacking a woman in a convenience store is in critical condition inside a Grand Rapids hospital after being shot late Thursday, Feb. 9. Investigators from the Holland Department of Public Safety said in a release it happened around 10:19 p.m. at the Columbia Avenue One Stop, at the corner of 17th Street. Officers were originally called out to deal with a subject who was acting disorderly.

