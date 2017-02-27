News 15 mins ago 6:14 p.m.Legislation...

News 15 mins ago 6:14 p.m.Legislation calls for $15 an hour minimum wage in Michigan

Less than two months after Michigan's minimum wage was bumped to $8.90 an hour, a state lawmaker wants to see the rate jump by more than 68 percent starting next year. That's far more generous than the $9.25 per hour rate already slated to kick in next year.

