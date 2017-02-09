New poll results on Trump in Michigan
The latest EPIC-MRA survey says his favorability in Michigan is down to 39% with 48% holding an unfavorable view. The respondents in this poll are about evenly split on the Governor who still hasn't emerged from the cloud that decended on his administration because of the Flint water crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|17 min
|Faith Michigan
|5,484
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|23 hr
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC