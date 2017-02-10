MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part over racist messages
Students at Michigan State University can no longer have message whiteboards mounted on their dorm doors, starting this fall. Misuse of the whiteboards has made them more trouble than they're worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Faith
|6,019
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|6 hr
|Faith
|4
|Michigan government report cites racism in Flin...
|6 hr
|Faith
|5
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Faith
|7
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|12 hr
|Faith
|1
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Faith
|104
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|13 hr
|Faith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC