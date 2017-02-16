Michigan Tea Partier wants Kid Rock to run for U.S. Senate
With Republicans champing at the bit for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2018, one Tea Party activist wants Michigan-born rocker Kid Rock to run for her seat. Stabenow, a Democrat, has controlled the seat since 2000 when she beat Republican Spencer Abraham.
