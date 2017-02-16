Michigan Tea Partier wants Kid Rock t...

Michigan Tea Partier wants Kid Rock to run for U.S. Senate

8 hrs ago

With Republicans champing at the bit for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2018, one Tea Party activist wants Michigan-born rocker Kid Rock to run for her seat. Stabenow, a Democrat, has controlled the seat since 2000 when she beat Republican Spencer Abraham.

