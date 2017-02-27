Michigan TE and De La Salle grad Devi...

Michigan TE and De La Salle grad Devin Asiasi looking for West Coast transfer?

Justin Wilcox made it clear that tight ends would be a big priority of the new regime. Cal landed two impressive late tight end prospects in Ben Moos and Gavin Reinwald.

