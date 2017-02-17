Michigan State University Extension tackles farm-related stress, mental health
In partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development , MSU Extension is working to tackle the recent rise in financial stress and attempted and completed suicides among Michigan farm families. Many factors of farming can lead to stress, but the fluctuation of commodity prices -- especially milk prices for Michigan dairy farmers -- is a good example of where this stress comes from.
