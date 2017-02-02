Michigan settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud cases
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has settled a lawsuit in which it was sued for using an automated computer system that falsely accused thousands of people of fraud. The suit was dismissed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland under an agreement between the state and the plaintiffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|Grumpy
|5,083
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|16 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|17 hr
|Faith
|2
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|23 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC