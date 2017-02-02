Michigan settles lawsuit over false u...

Michigan settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud cases

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has settled a lawsuit in which it was sued for using an automated computer system that falsely accused thousands of people of fraud. The suit was dismissed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland under an agreement between the state and the plaintiffs.

