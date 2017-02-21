Michigan Republican suggests 'another Kent State' for protesters
A Michigan Republican is facing calls for his resignation after he said that "another Kent State" might be necessary for liberal protesters Marquette County GOP secretary Dan Adamini took aim at student demonstrators in a series of Twitter posts Thursday after violence erupted at UC Berkeley Wednesday night. "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps.
